'The Only Living Pickpocket in New York' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” showing Nov. 20-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

When a theft goes awry, a veteran pickpocket is sent on a mission through New York to reclaim the stolen goods.

Back in his glory days, the exquisitely honed skills and infallible street smarts of expert pickpocket Harry Lehman (John Turturro) made him a master of his craft. Now approaching 70, he is living in a much-changed New York City, where the average citizen no longer carries large amounts of cash or wears expensive watches, where credit cards can be canceled instantly and mobile phones tracked just as quickly. Harry remains an analog guy in a digital world, struggling to make ends meet while caring for his disabled wife, Rosie.

On a late-night prowl, Harry unwittingly lifts a valuable USB stick from a hard-partying rich kid. Unfortunately, his mark turns out to be Dylan Diamond (Will Price), the heir apparent to a ruthless crime family that will stop at nothing to get their property back. The journey to retrieve the stolen data card will take Harry through all five boroughs of New York City, from his pal Benny’s Bronx pawn shop through Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and finally Staten Island, as he revisits the rapidly fading world of his past.

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today's digitally networked world. Writer/Director Noah Segan's modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro's exceptional turn as Harry.

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 20-25. Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 23, 24 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

