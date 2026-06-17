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'The Pianist's Choice' Film Premiere

'The Pianist's Choice' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Pianist’s Choice” showing June 26-July 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, “The Pianist’s Choice” is a sumptuous historical romance that intertwines love, music, and moral courage in the face of darkness.

François Touraine, a gifted young pianist, finds his destiny shaped by his teacher Rachel — a perceptive and devoted Jewish woman who recognizes his extraordinary promise. Under her guidance, François’s talent flourishes, and a profound bond blossoms between them — one that transcends the boundaries of mentorship and blossoms into love.

When Nazi forces occupy Paris, their idyllic world collapses. As persecution closes in, François faces an agonizing moral dilemma: to perform in Germany — entertaining the very regime threatening Rachel’s life — in a desperate bid to save her.

A deeply humanistic portrait of love and sacrifice, “The Pianist’s Choice” is both an intimate wartime drama and a moving testament to the redemptive power of art and the unyielding strength of conscience.

“The Pianist’s Choice” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 26-July 2. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, June 26, 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 30, July 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com