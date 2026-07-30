'The Piano' Worldwide Film Encore

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of “The Piano” showing Aug. 14-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Writer/director Jane Campion’s brilliant masterpiece “The Piano” has undergone a stunning 4K restoration and being re-released in theatres for a big screen theatrical encore. The film — starring Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, and Anna Paquin — was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won three Oscars for Best Screenplay (Campion), Best Actress (Hunter) and Best Supporting Actress (Paquin).

Ada — mute since birth — her nine-year-old daughter and her piano arrive to an arranged marriage in the remote bush of nineteenth century New Zealand. Of all her belongings her husband refuses to transport the piano and it is left behind on the beach.

Unable to bear its certain destruction, Ada strikes a bargain with an illiterate tattooed neighbor. She may earn her piano back if she allows him to do certain things while she plays — one black key for every lesson. The arrangement draws all three deeper and deeper into a complex emotional, sexual bond remarkable for its naive passion and frightening disregard for limits.

Experience this stunning classic masterpiece the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen!

“The Piano” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 14-19. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14, 15 and 16 at 4:00 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 17, 18 and 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

