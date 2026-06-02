'The Playboy of the Western World' National Theatre of London

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “The Playboy of the Western World” showing in Sedona June 14-16 on the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery.

Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and begins to win hearts, that is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene.

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Caitríona McLaughlin directs this darkly funny tale full to the brim with secrets.

“A sumptuous production, rich in detail, craft and spectacle.” — Guardian

“Two of Ireland’s best-loved comic actors go head-to-head.” — Independent

The National Theatre of London productions in Sedona are generously sponsored by Chuck Marr.

“The Playboy of the Western World” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m.; Monday, June 15 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

