The Princess, The Unicorn and The Smelly Foot Troll
The Princess, The Unicorn and The Smelly Foot Troll
Join Great Arizona Puppet Theater for The Princess, The Unicorn and the Smelly Foot Troll, a delightful family adventure featuring handcrafted marionettes, original music, and plenty of laughs. This heartwarming tale of friendship and kindness is perfect for audiences of all ages.
Dorris Harper Playhouse
$10-$15
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Arizona Puppet Theater
6022622050
gwen.bonar@azpuppets.org
Artist Group Info
Gwen Bonar
gwen.bonar@azpuppets.org
Dorris Harper Playhouse
11 West Cherry AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001