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The Princess, The Unicorn and The Smelly Foot Troll

The Princess, The Unicorn and The Smelly Foot Troll

Join Great Arizona Puppet Theater for The Princess, The Unicorn and the Smelly Foot Troll, a delightful family adventure featuring handcrafted marionettes, original music, and plenty of laughs. This heartwarming tale of friendship and kindness is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Dorris Harper Playhouse
$10-$15
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Arizona Puppet Theater
6022622050
gwen.bonar@azpuppets.org
Azpuppets.org

Artist Group Info

Gwen Bonar
gwen.bonar@azpuppets.org
Dorris Harper Playhouse
11 West Cherry Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001