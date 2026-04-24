The Rights of Nature

Edie Dillon’s recent mixed media sculpture offers thought provoking visual interpretations of the ideas that lead us away from the limiting frame of human exceptionalism: interdependence, reciprocity, and connection between humans and the more than human world.

The growing Rights of Nature movement – which advances nature itself as a body deserving legal rights – has the potential to significantly increase our chances of sustaining all life on the planet. The movement puts into practice our increasingly inclusive and multidimensional understandings of the more than human world – understandings that encompass both deep spiritual traditions and sophisticated scientific discoveries.

NHI Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 12-4:00 pm.