'The Rivals of Amziah King' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Rivals of Amziah King” showing Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“The Rivals of Amziah King” features an all-star ensemble cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell, Cole Sprouse, Scott Shepherd and newcomer Angelina LookingGlass.

Deep within the backwoods of rural Oklahoma, charismatic and musically gifted Amziah King (McConaughey) herds a bluegrass-playing band of misfits while overseeing the premier honey-making operation in town.

When Amziah’s estranged foster daughter unexpectedly returns, Amziah leaps at the possibility to renew connection and create a family business. But the honey game is ruthless, and Amziah’s rivals threaten to destroy everything he has built.

“The Rivals of Amziah King” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28, 31 and Sept. 1 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 3:00 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

