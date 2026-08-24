'The Salt Path' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Salt Path” showing Sept. 4-10 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs star in “The Salt Path” — the profound story of husband and wife Raynor and Moth Winn, who embark on a 630-mile trek after being forcibly removed from their home.

Hoping that in nature they will find solace and a sense of acceptance, they walk through the beautiful but rugged coastline of southwest England — a journey that is exhilarating, challenging, and liberating in equal measures.

“The Salt Path” is a powerful portrayal of home and how it can be lost and rediscovered in the most unexpected ways.

“The Salt Path” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 4-10. Showtimes will be Friday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4, 9 and 10 at 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

