'The Scout' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Scout” showing Oct. 30-Nov. 5 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Sofia works as a location scout for a TV pilot filming in New York City. It’s her job to find the homes, businesses, and exteriors where the show will be filmed. Driving around the city's different neighborhoods, she enters the private spaces of strangers to photograph their cozy apartments and eclectic shops, stepping into the fabric of their lives while trying to satisfy the demands of her erratic employers.

Over a day filled with these encounters, Sofia witnesses moments of curiosity, vulnerability, and quiet tension until her work takes a sudden, personal turn.

Drawing from her own experience as a location scout, writer-director Paula González-Nasser captures the poetry and costs of being a young creative. Her celebrated directorial debut “The Scout” crafts a contemplative exploration of urban disconnection, following one woman's journey through other people's worlds as she struggles to find her own.

“A masterpiece … an immediate all-time great film on filmmaking.” — In Review Online

“An under-the-radar gem.” — Variety

“The Scout” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday, Nov. 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.