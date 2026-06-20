'The Soundman' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “The Soundman” showing July 3-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Two souls, connected by one frequency.

May 1940. As Europe trembles on the edge of war, two lives intersect within Brussels’ legendary Flagey building — the beating heart of the national radio.

Elza, a young actress making her debut in the world of radio drama, meets Berre, a gifted soundman with an almost magical ear. She is captivated by the spell of storytelling; he finds refuge in the mysterious power of sound. Their encounter ignites a love that dares to exist beyond the rising shadow of their time.

“The Soundman” is a moving love story about passion, imagination, and the pursuit of humanity during dark times. Set against the marvelous world of 1940s Belgian radio, their voices rise above the rumble of approaching war — an echo of hope in a world about to lose its innocence.

“The Soundman” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 3-8. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 3, 4 and 5 at 4:00 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6, 7 and 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

