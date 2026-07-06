Koz Mraz and the Sedona International Film Festival are proud to present “The Story of the Baron of Arizona” on Tuesday, July 21 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Baron of Arizona is the greatest con man you’ve never heard of.

In 1883 James Addison Reavis, orchestrated the largest land swindle in American history. He claimed ownership of nearly 12 million acres in the Arizona and New Mexico territories using elaborate, forged Spanish land grants. The U.S. government recognized land grants seemingly made by early Spanish settlers and offered to pay Reavis 5 million dollars for it. What comes next will astound you.

Join us for a travel adventure with Koz Mraz and Christina Fior as together, they reveal the historical markers, show fascinating archived documents and present the 1950 film documenting America’s most notorious con artist. The presenters unravel the lies and deceit of the rise and fall of the Baron (and Baroness) of Arizona.

“The Story of the Baron of Arizona” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

