The String Cheese Incident will take the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park for back-to-back nights.

Spend two nights under the cool pines with The String Cheese Incident as the band returns to Pepsi Amphitheater for their Just Keep Spinning Tour. Fans can enjoy a weekend of genre-blending jams, improvisations, and the vibrant live energy that has made the group a staple of the jam scene for decades. The special two-night package offers access to both evenings of music, creating the perfect concert getaway. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com