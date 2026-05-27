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The String Cheese Incident will take the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park for back-to-back nights.

The String Cheese Incident will take the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park for back-to-back nights.

Spend two nights under the cool pines with The String Cheese Incident as the band returns to Pepsi Amphitheater for their Just Keep Spinning Tour. Fans can enjoy a weekend of genre-blending jams, improvisations, and the vibrant live energy that has made the group a staple of the jam scene for decades. The special two-night package offers access to both evenings of music, creating the perfect concert getaway. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
2-Night Package, $152. One Night $86-$104
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.
Get Tickets
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
the Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Complex, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 8600.
Flagstaff , Arizona 8600
https://www.pepsiamp.com/