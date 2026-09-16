'The Sun Never Sets' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Sun Never Sets” showing Sept. 25-Oct. 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Sun Never Sets” — written and directed by Joe Swanberg — features a stellar ensemble cast, including Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, Cory Michael Smith, Debby Ryan, Anna Konkle, Lamorne Morris and Karley Sciortino.

Wendy (Dakota Fanning) believes she’s perfectly happy in her relationship, until her older boyfriend Jack (Jake Johnson) — who is divorced with children — insists they take a break to make sure she’s fully okay giving up on the idea of marriage and babies.

During this time, Wendy unexpectedly runs into her ex, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who reignites her carefree and spontaneous side, and suddenly seems to want a family.

The three of them navigate a chaotic, confusing and often funny relationship triangle, reminding us that the pursuit of love is beautiful and messy all at once.

“The Sun Never Sets” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Sept. 25, 26 and 28 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

