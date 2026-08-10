'The Tree of Life' Film Screening and Discussion

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to complete the ‘Living with Purpose: Why Are We Here?’ film series at the Mary Fisher Theatre.

Every human wonders why they are here. There are those who believe we are born with a plan, and that our lives, challenges, and relationships are meant to teach us lessons of compassion, perseverance, and patience. Others believe that life is a random occurrence without meaning. This series explores the meaning of life, and our purpose here on earth.

“The Tree of Life” is the final film in the series on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m.

The screening will be followed by Q&A discussion with panelists Susan Obijiski (End-of-Life Doula and Author), Elizabeth LeMaster (Pastor, UMC) and Gordon Burton (Chaplain, Northern AZ Hospice).

Written and directed by Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life” stars Brad Pitt, Sean Penn and Jessica Chastain. This film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The coming-of-age drama is set in 1956 Waco Texas. A beautiful blend of fantasy, and psychological drama, the film follows the eldest son of a family, as he struggles to find his way in life, and resolve the conflicting teachings and lessons taught by his parents.

“The Tree of Life” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

