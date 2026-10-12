'The Trial of Alec Baldwin' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Trial of Alec Baldwin” — directed by Rory Kennedy — showing Oct. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

In the wake of a fatal on-set shooting, actor Alec Baldwin faces trial for involuntary manslaughter. But as headlines feed on his fame and reputation, a question looms: is Baldwin being judged by the law — or by the court of public opinion?

On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is killed on a movie set by a prop gun held by the actor Alec Baldwin. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, virtually no one doubts that it was an accident and a deeply traumatizing experience for everyone involved.

After the shock subsides, questions of responsibility, guilt, blame, punishment and justice begin circulating in the media. Talented and adored, yet also flawed, politically outspoken, and prone to explosions of anger, the NYC-based Hollywood star becomes a lightning rod for online haters and a target for pushy paparazzi.

With prosecutors weighing criminal charges, the events that unfold are driven less by the facts surrounding the case and more by who Alec Baldwin is — both as a man and as a public figure.

“The Trial of Alec Baldwin” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 23-29. Showtimes will be Friday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Thursday, Oct. 24 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 at 3:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

