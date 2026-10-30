The Vote Is Sacred Tour - Flagstaff, AZ

The Vote is Sacred tour is coming to Arizona and we’re stopping in Flagstaff on Election Day Tuesday, November 3! Arizona Faith Network, Interfaith Alliance, Faiths United to Save Democracy, Party at the Polls, and community partners invite you to come together with neighbors for an evening of free food, community, celebration, and nonpartisan voter information about the upcoming election.

There will also be an interfaith Prayer Vigil for Democracy, bringing together faith and community leaders for prayer and reflection for a peaceful election season, the safety of voters and election workers, and the strength of our democracy.

Sign up through the form managed by Arizona Faith Network as well to ensure your RSVP: https://form-usa.keela.co/bustour

The Vote Is Sacred 2026 is Interfaith Alliance's nationwide effort to protect our democracy and empower people of faith to get out the vote in the midterm elections. At the heart of The Vote Is Sacred is a cross-country bus tour, launching October 6 in Omaha and running through Election Day: a month on the road in the communities where the freedom to vote is under the most pressure, with public gatherings that platform local clergy and faith communities, election protection trainings, voter registration and canvassing anchored at the bus, and vigils standing against fear and intimidation at the ballot box. We partner with local organizations at every stop.

Come share a meal, connect with your community, get the information you need for the upcoming election, and join us in celebrating the sacred importance of every voice and every vote.

All The Vote is Sacred events are free, nonpartisan, and open to everyone. People of all faiths and no faith are welcome.