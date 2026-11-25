Celebrate the start of winter at The Winter Send-Off & Outdoor Holiday Market, hosted by Flagstaff's McSenderson at Mother Road Brewing. Shop local vendors, enter two raffles, and grab one of 50 free copies of DisConnected, McSenderson's new outdoor card game. There's a kids zone, and the downtown tree lighting at 6:15 is just a short walk away. Free and open to all ages. Proceeds support local businesses.