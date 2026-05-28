'The Wizard of the Kremlin' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “The Wizard of the Kremlin” showing June 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Wizard of the Kremlin” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Paul Dano, Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

In the chaos of post-Soviet Russia, a brilliant young outsider, Vadim Baranov (Dano), rises from artist to master political strategist, becoming the spin doctor to a rising KGB officer: Vladimir Putin (Law).

As Baranov helps shape a new Russia blurring the boundaries between truth and lies, belief and manipulation, only the magnetic Ksenia (Vikander) is beyond his control, tempting him away from this dangerous game.

Years later, after retreating into silence and shrouded in mystery, Baranov finally opens up, revealing the dark secrets of the regime he helped build.

“An engrossing political drama.” — Deadline

“The Wizard of the Kremlin” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 5-11. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, June 5, 6, 9 and 11 at 4:00 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, June 7 and 10 at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

