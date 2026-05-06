'Thinking Like Water' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-night-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Thinking Like Water” on Wednesday, May 20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Thinking Like Water” is a 5-part documentary series that features watershed restoration pioneer Bill Zeedyk and showcases low-tech, low-cost methods to restore watersheds. Episode 1 of the series will be featured at this special premiere and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and special guests.

All are welcome! It also serves as the kick-off for the second annual Sedona Water Festival happening May 20-22 at the Sedonya Conscious Living Centre.

“Thinking Like Water” offers the pioneering work of 91-year-old “water wizard” Bill Zeedyk, and his proteges and allies, who have continually devised ways of transforming degraded wetlands and drylands into more resilient ecosystems that help gird against drought and climate change.

Zeedyk soothes the watershed, coaxes straightened streams back on their natural meandering course, lifts the creek, raises the water table and recreates lost habitats. All while using simple nature-based restoration techniques he designed or innovated upon. These constellations of “Zeedyk structures” have slowly gained favor over the last 25 years and now his methods have even been institutionalized.

Inspirational and practical, the film gifts to the viewer practices that can be taken right out of the viewing realm and into their own landscapes. Zeedyk's rise, after retirement, to a legendary visionary in ecological restoration will provide inspiration to anyone who longs to make a difference in the world, at any age, and in any field.

“Thinking Like Water” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a live Q&A discussion with the filmmaker and special guests.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

