Third Ear Musical Improv: Live Musical Theater Made Up in the Moment

What happens when eight fearless performers, two brilliant musicians, and an audience full of ideas come together? Nobody knows...and that's exactly the point.

After nearly two years of honing their craft, the Third Ear Musical Improv Troupe takes the stage for its first full-length performance on Wednesday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary Fisher Theater in Sedona (2030 State Route 89A). The evening will feature a completely improvised 50- to 60-minute Broadway-style musical, along with several shorter musical improv pieces. Every scene, every character, every lyric, every melody, and every harmony will be created on the spot from audience suggestions. Nothing is scripted. It all happens live, once...and never again.

Tickets are $15.00 in advance or $20.00 at the door and can be purchased online at SedonaFilmFestival.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Yavapai County, helping support education, advocacy, and resources for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Third Ear Musical Improv was founded by Dr. Linda Roemer and is co-directed by Shaeri Richards and Chris Redish. The troupe brings together some of Northern Arizona's most experienced improvisers along with exciting new talent.

Five members—Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer, Mary Carder, and Ryan Rice—performed for years with Sedona's beloved improv troupe Zenprov, which recently concluded an extraordinary 15-year run. Joining them are Karen Golden, Daniel Flynn, and Cheryl Good, members of the recently formed troupe Super Improv. Ryan Rice is performing in both ensembles.

Providing the musical magic are the husband-and-wife duo Che' Leon on guitar and Scott Vankleek on bass. Their ability to instantly create music in a variety of styles gives the performers an endless playground for spontaneous songs, emotional ballads, comic duets, and ensemble pieces.

While improvisational theater has entertained audiences since the 1950s, musical improvisation takes the challenge to another level. Instead of simply inventing dialogue and characters, performers must also create lyrics, melodies, harmonies, choreography, and story—all at the same time. It's equal parts theater, comedy, music, and high-wire act, and audiences become collaborators by providing the suggestions that launch the adventure.

“The audience isn't just watching the show,” says co-director Shaeri Richards. “They're inspiring it.” Every performance is a world premiere and a closing night because each show is made up in the moment and will never happen again. Come join the fun and be part of an unforgettable evening of theatrical magic.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SedonaFilmFestival.com