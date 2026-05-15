Third Friday Chamber Music
Third Friday Chamber Music
Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This month, local members of the Prescott Chamber Music Society will perform woodwind quartet and quintet music. All programs are subject to change. The Third Friday Chamber Music series is arranged and hosted by Suzanne Fisher.
Prescott Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov