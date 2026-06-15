© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical is back on air at full power. Thanks for your patience and support!

Third Friday Chamber Music

Third Friday Chamber Music

Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. The Third Friday Chamber Music series is arranged and hosted by Suzanne Fisher.

Prescott Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info