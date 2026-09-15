Third Friday Chamber Music
Third Friday Chamber Music
"Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This month, enjoy a flute quartet organized by Leanne Lawhead.
All programs are subject to change. The Third Friday Chamber Music series is arranged and hosted by Suzanne Fisher."
Prescott Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov