© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thirsty Thursday at MNA

Thirsty Thursday at MNA

Enjoy live music from Thunder and Lightnin’ in MNA’s beautiful Jaime Major Golightly Courtyard. Food by Tamales USA plus wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Enjoy the museum exhibits, included with your admission ticket to Thirsty Thursday: $8 for museum members, $18 for non-members, children 9 and under are free.

Purchase tickets online or at the door.

Everyone will have a chance to play our passive trivia game. Come out and flex your knowledge of the Colorado Plateau and the Museum of Northern Arizona. A prize will be awarded to the winner. Kids’ activities will be offered in the courtyard, so bring the whole family!

Museum of Northern Arizona
$8-$18
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/