Thirsty Thursday at MNA

Enjoy live music from Thunder and Lightnin’ in MNA’s beautiful Jaime Major Golightly Courtyard. Food by Tamales USA plus wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Enjoy the museum exhibits, included with your admission ticket to Thirsty Thursday: $8 for museum members, $18 for non-members, children 9 and under are free.

Purchase tickets online or at the door.

Everyone will have a chance to play our passive trivia game. Come out and flex your knowledge of the Colorado Plateau and the Museum of Northern Arizona. A prize will be awarded to the winner. Kids’ activities will be offered in the courtyard, so bring the whole family!