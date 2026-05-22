Thirsty Thursday at MNA
Thirsty Thursday at MNA
Enjoy live music from Matt Sarnoski and Brian David in MNA’s beautiful Jaime Major Golightly Courtyard. Food by Pizzicletta plus wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Enjoy the museum exhibits, included with your admission ticket to Thirsty Thursday: $8 for museum members, $18 for non-members, children 9 and under are free.
Everyone will have a chance to play our passive trivia game. Come out and flex your knowledge of the Colorado Plateau and the Museum of Northern Arizona. A prize will be awarded to the winner. Kids’ activities will be offered in the courtyard, so bring the whole family!
Museum of Northern Arizona
$8-$18
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us