Thirsty Thursday at MNA
Thirsty Thursday at MNA
Enjoy live music from The Grateful Dads in MNA’s beautiful Jaime Major Golightly Courtyard. Food by Pizzicletta plus wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Enjoy the museum exhibits, included with your admission ticket to Thirsty Thursday: $8 for museum members, $18 for non-members, children 9 and under are free.
Purchase tickets online or at the door.
Everyone will have a chance to play our passive trivia game. Come out and flex your knowledge of the Colorado Plateau and the Museum of Northern Arizona. A prize will be awarded to the winner. Kids’ activities will be offered in the courtyard, so bring the whole family!
Museum of Northern Arizona
$8-$18
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us