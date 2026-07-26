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Threads of Culture: Woven by Design

Threads of Culture: Woven by Design

Threads of Culture, Woven by Design explores the artistry, history, and cultural significance of Navajo weaving through a curated collection of textiles spanning the years with added interpretation. Collector and exhibitor Steve Munsell shares the culture, values, and history woven into each piece, inviting visitors to look closely at the remarkable craftsmanship of Navajo weavers.

Natural History Institute
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/