Threads of Culture: Woven by Design
Threads of Culture: Woven by Design
Threads of Culture, Woven by Design explores the artistry, history, and cultural significance of Navajo weaving through a curated collection of textiles spanning the years with added interpretation. Collector and exhibitor Steve Munsell shares the culture, values, and history woven into each piece, inviting visitors to look closely at the remarkable craftsmanship of Navajo weavers.
Natural History Institute
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org