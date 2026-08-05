Join Steve Munsell as he shares his inspirations behind his work as a collector of Navajo Weavings.

This presentation offers a history and interpretation of Navajo Weaving. The relationship between Navajo culture and Dine’ world view is explored as is the historical influence of anglo traders in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The presentation starts at 7:00pm.

*The event is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, the talk will be live-streamed on our YouTube Channel.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/threads-of-culture-woven-by-design-presentation-by-steve-munsell-tickets-1996489873957

