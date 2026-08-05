© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Threads of Culture, Woven by Design: Presentation by Steve Munsell

Threads of Culture, Woven by Design: Presentation by Steve Munsell

Join Steve Munsell as he shares his inspirations behind his work as a collector of Navajo Weavings.
This presentation offers a history and interpretation of Navajo Weaving. The relationship between Navajo culture and Dine’ world view is explored as is the historical influence of anglo traders in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The presentation starts at 7:00pm.

*The event is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, the talk will be live-streamed on our YouTube Channel.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/threads-of-culture-woven-by-design-presentation-by-steve-munsell-tickets-1996489873957

Natural History Institute
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/