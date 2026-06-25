Thursday Night Book Club

Join the Library's longest running book club on the 2nd Thursday of every month to discuss a new book! This month, we are reading Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden by Camille T. Dungy. Copies are available at the Downtown Information Desk.

In Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden, poet and scholar Camille T. Dungy recounts the seven-year odyssey to diversify her garden in the predominately white community of Fort Collins, Colorado. When she moved there in 2013, with her husband and daughter, the community held strict restrictions about what residents could and could not plant in their gardens.

In resistance to the homogenous policies that limited the possibility and wonder that grows from the earth, Dungy employs the various plants, herbs, vegetables, and flowers she grows in her garden as metaphor and treatise for how homogeneity threatens the future of our planet, and why cultivating diverse and intersectional language in our national discourse about the environment is the best means of protecting it.

Definitive and singular, Soil functions at the nexus of nature writing, environmental justice, and prose to encourage you to recognize the relationship between the peoples of the African diaspora and the land on which they live, and to understand that wherever soil rests beneath their feet is home.

We will meet in person in the Downtown Library Community Room and simultaneously on Zoom.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

