Thursday Night Book Club: The Thursday Murder Club

Join the Library's longest running book club on the 2nd Thursday of every month to discuss a new book! This month, we are reading The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Ossman. Copies are available at the Downtown Information Desk.

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?

We will meet in person in the Downtown Library Community Room.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.