Tie Dye Time!
Tie Dye Time!
Unearth your colorful side with tie dye, sidewalk chalk, and messy art! For youth of all ages. Please bring a piece of clothing or fabric to tie dye. Dye will be provided.In case of rain, activities will move indoors to the Founders Suite. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov