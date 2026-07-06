'Time and Water' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Time and Water” showing July 17-23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Facing the death of his country’s glaciers and the loss of his beloved grandparents, Icelandic writer Andri Snær Magnason turns his archives into a time capsule to hold what is slipping away — family, memory, time and water.

Magnason — renowned poet and author — is chasing something elusive. As the glacial ice of his homeland melts, he constructs a time capsule to hold onto this moment and send it to the future, before everything he loves slips away. Using his own collected archives, his grandparents’ photographs, and films, as well as traditional songs and folktales, Andri interlaces his family’s story with that of the land around him.

From Academy Award-nominated director Sara Dosa, “Time and Water” is a universal reflection on the power of home and what it means to be alive amid profound epochal change.

“Time and Water” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 17-23. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 17, 18, 19 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 21, 22 and 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

