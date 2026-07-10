To the Moon and Back! Virtual Stargazing Event

Join us for a virtual stargazing event celebrating Moon Day with Dr. Ashley Pagnotta, Grand Canyon Astronomer-in-Residence, and Kevin Schindler, Lowell Observatory’s Public Information Officer and 2023 Astronomer-in-Residence.

Held in celebration of Moon Day, this live virtual program invites you to explore the cosmos from wherever you are in the world. Through guided telescope views and engaging conversation, you’ll discover why Grand Canyon National Park and Lowell Observatory are among the world’s premier destinations for experiencing the beauty of natural dark skies.