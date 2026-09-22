'Tony' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Tony” showing Oct. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Tony” stars Dominic Sessa (in the title role of Anthony Bourdain), Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.

In this origin story of a voice that defined a generation, a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.

Exploring how the iconic Anthony Bourdain came to be with a scrappy coming-of-age story that's equal parts sweet and tart, “Tony” is a splendid tribute to mentorship, complete with a standout performance by Antonio Banderas.

“Tony” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5 and 6 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

