The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona and PFLAG special event in observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to gather and remember those who have lost their lives to violence and injustice due to their gender identity or gender expression.

Violence against transgender people is still on the increase. Join us to learn and create a more inclusive world for all.

Join us for a day of remembrance and resilience. The evening will include screenings of two documentary short films: “Raising Ryland” — a family’s journey — and “Dawn” — a simple moving portrait of pain and loneliness with seeds of hope.

The evening will conclude with an audience reaction and interaction, followed by a reading of the names of those lost in 2026, followed by a silent recessional.

Transgender Day of Remembrance will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

