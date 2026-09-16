Trick or Treat for Little Ones
Trick or Treat for Little Ones
Stories and songs followed by trick-or-treating inside the library. Costumes are encouraged! For children, ages 0-5. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.Trick or Treat for Littles takes the place of all library Storytimes the week of October 26-30, 2026.
Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov