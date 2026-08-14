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Tuesday Morning Book Club

Tuesday Morning Book Club

Join the Tuesday Morning Book Group in discussing a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Reap the benefits of others' insights and experiences as they apply to the stories.  The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane (2017) by Lisa See

Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info