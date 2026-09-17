The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration” on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Celebrate the Met’s two decades of onstage glory as experienced in movie theaters, featuring highlights from the company’s collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances.

Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of opera’s greatest stars, culled from the series’ vast archive of transmissions.

This special presentation features Renée Fleming, Lise Davidsen, Nadine Sierra, Natalie Dessay, Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, Matthew Polenzani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Peter Mattei and more.

This special Met Opera presentation is generously sponsored by Chris Fladlien.

“Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4:00 p.m. and at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

