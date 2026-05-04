Twilight Tales: "Bluegrass in the High Desert: The Arizona Wildflowers"

Experience the energy and tradition of bluegrass with The Arizona Wildflowers, a talented sibling group from Casa Grande, Arizona. Known for their tight harmonies and championship-level fiddle playing, this young band delivers an authentic, high-energy sound.

Led by eight-time fiddle champion Ranelle Dietrich, the group has earned multiple national titles and has performed at renowned venues, including the Grand Ole Opry. When they’re not on stage, the siblings are also accomplished rodeo competitors—bringing a true Western spirit to their music.

Event Schedule:

Enjoy a light reception at 5:00 PM, followed by the program at 5:30 PM.

About Twilight Tales:

Twilight Tales is an evening series at Sharlot Hall Museum that brings history to life through engaging, after-hours programs—each offering a unique storytelling experience.

Tickets & Seating:

Seating is limited. Tickets are $30 per person.

Don’t miss this lively performance celebrating the roots and rhythm of bluegrass!