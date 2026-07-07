Twilight Tales: “Cowboy Voices: Stories, Songs, and Poetry from the Range”

Experience an authentic evening of cowboy storytelling, poetry, and music with Gail Steiger and Amy Hale, whose lives and careers have been shaped by decades of ranching across Arizona, West Texas, and New Mexico. Through original and traditional cowboy songs, poetry, and personal stories, they bring to life the humor, grit, and enduring traditions of the American West.

Gail Steiger is the foreman of Arizona's 50,000-acre Spider Ranch and an award-winning filmmaker, singer, and songwriter whose family has deep roots in Arizona ranching. Amy Hale is an accomplished author and longtime cowboy who has spent nearly two decades working on Spider Ranch while raising her family in ranch camps. Together, they offer a rare and genuine glimpse into the modern ranching experience.

This program is part of Twilight Tales, Sharlot Hall Museum's evening series celebrating history through engaging after-hours presentations.

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the stories, music, and spirit of the American West.