Twilight Tales – "Junior Bonner: Celebrate the Film’s 55th Anniversary"

Celebrate the enduring legacy of "Junior Bonner," the acclaimed 1972 modern Western directed by Sam Peckinpah and starring Steve McQueen. Filmed in Prescott and inspired by the World's Oldest Rodeo, the film remains a landmark in Arizona cinema and Western storytelling.

Presented by Sharlot Hall Museum and The Hazeltine Theater, this special evening features a panel discussion led by Sharlot Hall Museum Executive Director and Western film historian Stuart Rosebrook. Joining him are award-winning filmmaker and former "Junior Bonner" film Assistant Producer Katy Haber, former Prescott film commissioner and location manager Bill Pierce, and Steve McQueen biographer Marshall Terrill.

Through film clips, behind-the-scenes stories, and firsthand recollections, panelists will explore the making of the film and its lasting impact on Arizona history, Western filmmaking, and the careers of Steve McQueen and Sam Peckinpah.

The evening includes heavy appetizers, a no-host bar, and book sales featuring Marshall Terrill and Stuart Rosebrook.

Limited VIP and general admission tickets are available, ranging from $25 to $55. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased through The Hazeltine Theater box office or online.

