'Two Pianos' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Two Pianos” showing May 8-14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

After years of self-imposed exile, pianist Mathias (François Civil) returns to France, where his former mentor, Eléna (Charlotte Rampling), has invited him to perform a series of concerts with her in his hometown of Lyon. Once a rising star of the French musical scene and Eléna’s prized pupil, Mathias has spent many years teaching and performing in Japan.

Soon after his arrival, a chance encounter with a child who looks just like him throws Mathias into turmoil, threatening to drag him down, and leads him back to his first love, Claude (Nadia Tereszkiewicz).

French master Arnaud Desplechin returns to some of his favorite themes – psychologically charged homecomings and unexpected reunions (romantic and otherwise) – in this sensual, Hitchcockian melodrama featuring one of Rampling’s most delicious roles in years.

“A rhapsodic piece about love, death, music and memory.” — Jonathan Romney, Screen International

“An ideal example of what a prestige film should be. Charlotte Rampling delivers her best performance in years.” — C.J. Prince, The Film Stage

“Two Pianos” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 8-14. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, May 8, 9, 10 and 14 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 11, 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

