'Unidentified' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Unidentified” showing June 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Unidentified” is a Saudi murder mystery from the award-winning director of “Wadjda”.

Sparked by the discovery of the lifeless body of a teenage girl in the desert; When no one claims the body, Noelle Al Saffan — a newly divorced, true crime aficionado who recently lost a child of her own — gets obsessively involved.

Despite a ticking clock that seemingly guarantees the girl’s senseless death will be discarded as a cold case, Noelle is determined to identify the body and uncover the truth. She slowly unravels a mystery entangled within a traditional society in transition, where women are learning to create more space for themselves and to take control of their own destinies.

“A whodunit that fights the patriarchy in surprising ways. It makes us rethink everything we’ve seen.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Enjoyable, fearless and unexpected.” — Alliance of Woman Film Journalists

“Unidentified” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 19-25. Showtimes will be Friday, June 19 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, June 21 and 22 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

