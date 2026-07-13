United Nations International Day of Peace Ceremony
United Nations International Day of Peace Ceremony
These days, amidst staggering volatility, the search for peace feels overwhelming. Peace isn’t just built in conference rooms — it is shaped by everyone, everywhere, every day. Join Prescott Peacebuilders for a simple, meaningful gathering.
Enjoy the children’s poetry, our wonderful musicians, inspiring speakers, and a candlelight peace formation.
Prescott Peacebuilders is a long-standing participant in Pace e Bene’s Nonviolent Cities Project. Nonviolent Cities organizers, like Prescott Peacebuilders, promote the vision, teach nonviolence, and inspire people at every level in their community to work together.
Prescott Courthouse Plaza (Gurley side)
06:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Peacebuilders
480-262-9867
lesliedgrady@gmail.com
Prescott Courthouse Plaza (Gurley side)
September 21, 2026 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm Courthouse Square (Gurley side) Prescott Courthouse Plaza, 120 South Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303Prescott, Arizona 86303
prescottpeacebuilders@gmail.com