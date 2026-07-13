United Nations International Day of Peace Ceremony

These days, amidst staggering volatility, the search for peace feels overwhelming. Peace isn’t just built in conference rooms — it is shaped by everyone, everywhere, every day. Join Prescott Peacebuilders for a simple, meaningful gathering.

Enjoy the children’s poetry, our wonderful musicians, inspiring speakers, and a candlelight peace formation.

Prescott Peacebuilders is a long-standing participant in Pace e Bene’s Nonviolent Cities Project. Nonviolent Cities organizers, like Prescott Peacebuilders, promote the vision, teach nonviolence, and inspire people at every level in their community to work together.