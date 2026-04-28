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Unlocked Potential 2026 Summer Youth Basketball Camp | Flagstaff, AZ - June 1st - August 1st 2026

Unlocked Potential 2026 Summer Youth Basketball Camp | Flagstaff, AZ - June 1st - August 1st 2026

Open to boys and girls from kindergarten through 9th grade, this camp provides a positive and energetic environment where participants can gain confidence, build friendships, and sharpen essential basketball skills such as shooting, ball handling, defense, footwork, agility, court awareness, and overall basketball IQ. Each week wraps up with our exciting Friday Championship Unlock Your Potential Tournament Day, giving athletes the chance to compete, showcase their improvement, and celebrate their progress.

Date and Time: Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:30 - Sat, 01 Aug 2026 17:30

Venue details: Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Flagstaff
07:30 AM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unlocked Potential
9288530014
kiki@unlockedpotential.net
Flagstaff
www.flagstaffsymphony.org