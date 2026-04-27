Verde Valley Farmers' Market Plant Sale

This plant sale benefits the Verde Valley Farmers' Market. Come and find a variety of plants, even a gift for mother for Mother's Day. Veggies and herbs. Perennials and annuals. Cactus, succulents and houseplants.

Pollinator plants also.

The Master Gardeners of Yavapai County will be there to answer all your gardening questions. This will be the first market of the 2026season, come and get fresh and local produce.

Offerings include honey, bread, beef, mushrooms, baked goods, pecans, pet treats, coffee, salad greens, onions garlic, herbs, flowers and so much more.

This is a pet friendly event. Stay and enjoy tunes from local musicians.