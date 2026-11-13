The Verde Valley Fiber Artisans is hosting their annual sale on Saturday, December 5th at the Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona (54 Bowstring Drive). On Friday, December 4th, there will be a soft opening complete with free refreshments. There is no admission charge and throughout the sale there will be artist demonstrations of various fiber arts. Items for sale will range from small gifts to gorgeous detailed pieces of clothing, some of which are upcycled from existing garments. In addition to fiber art, the sale will feature several guest glass artists. The event will also include a large stash sale of yarns and other fibers, all priced for a fast sale. New this year will be some fun raffle baskets. Come enjoy the view and pick up some great artistry!