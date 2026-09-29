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Verde Valley Potter Festival - First Pick Friday

Verde Valley Potter Festival - First Pick Friday

First Pick Friday (Ticketed Event)

4:00 - 6:00 PM

Friday, November 13th, 2026

$25 at the door.

Ticket holders will have access to see and purchase the work of 15 amazing potters prior to the general public. Complimentary signature DA Ranch Wine is provided by VVPF and DA Ranch, food trucks & beer by Verde Brewing Company will be available, and live entertainment with Ryan David Orr.

D.A. Ranch Vineyards
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Verde Valley Pottery Festival
5204004522
vvpotteryfestival@gmail.com
http://www.vvpf.org
D.A. Ranch Vineyards
1900 Dancing Apache Rd
Cornville, Arizona 86325
5204004522
vvpotteryfestival@gmail.com
https://daranch.com/