Verde Valley Potter Festival - First Pick Friday
Verde Valley Potter Festival - First Pick Friday
First Pick Friday (Ticketed Event)
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Friday, November 13th, 2026
$25 at the door.
Ticket holders will have access to see and purchase the work of 15 amazing potters prior to the general public. Complimentary signature DA Ranch Wine is provided by VVPF and DA Ranch, food trucks & beer by Verde Brewing Company will be available, and live entertainment with Ryan David Orr.
D.A. Ranch Vineyards
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Verde Valley Pottery Festival
5204004522
vvpotteryfestival@gmail.com
D.A. Ranch Vineyards
1900 Dancing Apache RdCornville, Arizona 86325
5204004522
vvpotteryfestival@gmail.com