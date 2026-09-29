Verde Valley Potter Festival - First Pick Friday

First Pick Friday (Ticketed Event)

4:00 - 6:00 PM

Friday, November 13th, 2026

$25 at the door.

Ticket holders will have access to see and purchase the work of 15 amazing potters prior to the general public. Complimentary signature DA Ranch Wine is provided by VVPF and DA Ranch, food trucks & beer by Verde Brewing Company will be available, and live entertainment with Ryan David Orr.