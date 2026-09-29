Verde Valley Pottery Festival - Saturday

Verde Valley Pottery Festival: Friday, November 13, 2026, 4–6 pm (First Pick Friday, $25 admission); Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10 am–5 pm & Sunday, November 15, 2026, 10 am–3 pm. Now an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, the Verde Valley Pottery Festival returns to D.A.Ranch Vineyards to celebrate and expand appreciation for contemporary studio ceramics. Enjoy a full weekend of pottery shopping from Arizona artists, captivating live wheel-throwing and surface design demonstrations, hands-on family clay activities, local food, live music, and estate-grown wine. Free admission Saturday & Sunday; free parking. D.A.Ranch Vineyards, 1900 Dancing Apache Rd, Cornville, AZ.