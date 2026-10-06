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Verde Valley Voices 4th Annual Yard Sale

Verde Valley Voices 4th Annual Yard Sale

The Verde Valley Voices are holding their 4th Annual Yard Sale Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sat. Oct 17 at the Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale, AZ. Hours are 8 am to 2 pm Thurs. and Fri. and 8 am to 1 pm on Sat.
Furniture, Clothes, Kitchen Items, Art Work, Electronics, Camping Gear, and much more.
All proceeds to benefit the Verde Valley Voices Community Chorus.

Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

Verde Valley Voices
www.verdevalleyvoices.org
Spirit Of Joy Lutheran Church
330 Scenic Drive
Clarkdale, Arizona 86324
verdevalleyvoices@gmail.com
verdevalleyvoices.org